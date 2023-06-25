Carlson Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VB opened at $190.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.