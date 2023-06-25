Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

MO opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.