Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.7% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 83,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,422,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,867,000 after buying an additional 95,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

