Carlson Capital Management Sells 3,226 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,938,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $972.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

