Carlson Capital Management Sells 3,653 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $68,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $198.12 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $203.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.14.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

