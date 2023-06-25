Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.55 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $42.55 million and $369,073.04 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,579,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

