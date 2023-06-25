Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

