Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 19.1% This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $562.47 million and approximately $49.39 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,024,695,758 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

