China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 86.48%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.