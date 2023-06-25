CIBC Cuts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Price Performance

QTRH opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$147.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.46. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.81.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.