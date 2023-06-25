Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lessened by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $482.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.26 and its 200-day moving average is $453.87. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $363.59 and a 52-week high of $497.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

