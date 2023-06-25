Citigroup Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $219.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $211.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.87.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $176.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.33. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $54,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.