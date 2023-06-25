Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

