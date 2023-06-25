Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $313.27 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.90 and a 12 month high of $321.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.71. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

