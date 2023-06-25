Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.49. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

