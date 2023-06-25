Claro Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

