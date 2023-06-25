Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.41. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

