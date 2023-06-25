Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

