Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

USB stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

