Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 149,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

