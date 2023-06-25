Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $139.25.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.