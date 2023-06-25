Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.