Comparing Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) & CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Certara alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Certara and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara 4.03% 5.53% 3.84% CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $335.64 million 8.34 $14.73 million $0.09 194.56 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Certara and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Certara has higher revenue and earnings than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Certara and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 5 0 2.63 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 1 1 1 0 2.00

Certara currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Certara beats CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions. Its Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, which includes procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer & Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, consumer portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, which offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.