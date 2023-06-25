Comparing Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) and Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Aedifica NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aedifica NV/SA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Aedifica NV/SA has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Aedifica NV/SA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aedifica NV/SA is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Aedifica NV/SA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.32 billion 0.36 -$15.77 million ($1.29) -1.53 Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aedifica NV/SA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Aedifica NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -23.42% -11.53% -5.17% Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2022, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 379 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of more than 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.7 billion. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019) and is identified by the following ticker symbols: AED; AED:BB (Bloomberg); AOO.BR (Reuters). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, Euronext Brussels' leading share index. Moreover, since 2023, Aedifica has been part of the BEL ESG, the index tracking companies that perform best on ESG criteria. Aedifica is also included in the EPRA, Stoxx Europe 600 and GPR indices. Aedifica's market capitalisation was approx. 3 billion as of 9 May 2023.

