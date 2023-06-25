Comparing Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) and Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) and Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Singing Machine shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Singing Machine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Singing Machine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singing Machine and Singing Machine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singing Machine $47.51 million 0.09 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Singing Machine $45.80 million 0.15 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Singing Machine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Singing Machine.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Singing Machine and Singing Machine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Singing Machine has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singing Machine has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Singing Machine and Singing Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singing Machine -8.83% -25.09% -12.11% Singing Machine 1.67% 8.48% 2.98%

Summary

Singing Machine beats Singing Machine on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singing Machine

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

