Comparing YouGov (YUGVF) & Its Peers

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare YouGov to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 749.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get YouGov alerts:

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A YouGov Competitors -8.47% -7.68% 0.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.5% of YouGov shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for YouGov and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00 YouGov Competitors 199 1444 2323 26 2.55

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 108.53%. Given YouGov’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YouGov has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YouGov and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A 2,678.75 YouGov Competitors $2.48 billion $133.36 million 2,490.65

YouGov’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. YouGov is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

YouGov competitors beat YouGov on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About YouGov

(Get Rating)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.