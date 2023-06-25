Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

