Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Broadcom accounts for about 7.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $822.15. 3,741,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,738. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

