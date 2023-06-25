Connective Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,367,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,172,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. 1,785,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,399. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

