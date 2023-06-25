Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.14.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

