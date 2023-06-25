Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZ. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.38 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -475.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

