Contrasting SCWorx (WORX) & Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.00 million -$1.85 million -4.02 SCWorx Competitors $4.68 billion $129.87 million 18.13

SCWorx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

2.7% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -137.78% -44.83% -21.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 162 831 1815 52 2.61

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.93%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.