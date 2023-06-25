CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after buying an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 380,273 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

