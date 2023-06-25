Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,581,000 after buying an additional 599,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Coty by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

