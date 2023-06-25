Covea Finance Has $16.92 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Covea Finance reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after acquiring an additional 600,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after purchasing an additional 486,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PH opened at $370.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $377.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.36.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

