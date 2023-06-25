Covea Finance Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Covea Finance cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.16. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

