Covea Finance Has $3.25 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $243.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

