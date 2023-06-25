Covea Finance Has $33.91 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 44,491 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.9% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.



