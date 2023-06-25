Covea Finance Has $41.05 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covea Finance grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.3% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

