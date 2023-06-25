Covea Finance Increases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Covea Finance grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IEX opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.