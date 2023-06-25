Covea Finance Purchases 188,780 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,780 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.8% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Covea Finance owned 0.09% of Nutrien worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nutrien by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 250,630 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Nutrien by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 117,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NTR stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

