Covea Finance Reduces Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Covea Finance lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,950 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $221,080,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

WCN opened at $136.10 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.