Covea Finance Sells 124,538 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,538 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE XYL opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

