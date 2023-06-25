Covea Finance Sells 3,006 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Covea Finance reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $319.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

