Covea Finance Sells 5,000 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Covea Finance reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $270.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

