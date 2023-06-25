Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $106.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Crane Stock Performance

CR opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $20,846,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

