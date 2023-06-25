Credit Suisse Group Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.04.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $52.02 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.