Critical Contrast: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 72.08 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -1.00 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TuSimple has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TuSimple and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 1 0 1.70 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 586.57%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

TuSimple beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

