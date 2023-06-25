Critical Review: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) versus Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVW)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $65.07 million N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.58 $122.32 million $0.99 9.55

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic 6.25% 4.51% 1.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Evolv Technologies and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.6% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00

CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Evolv Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

