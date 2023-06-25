cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,933.86 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $59.34 million and approximately $76,029.65 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,933.86 or 0.19322141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

